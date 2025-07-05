Focused Strikes by the Resistance in Jabalia and Khan Younis: Bleeding the Enemy with Precise Ambushes That Take Out Its Tanks and Soldiers

The Palestinian resistance continues its heroic, high-precision operations in the Gaza Strip, demonstrating its ability to bleed the Zionist enemy on multiple fronts, even as the latter conceals the heavy losses it sustains daily due to the Qassam Brigades’ and al-Quds Brigades’ pinpoint strikes and smart ambushes—despite relentless bombing, destruction, and siege.

Jabalia: Resistance from the Heart of the Rubble

On 30 June, east of Jabalia City, fighters boldly carried out a martyrdom operation in which they struck three Merkava tanks using two “Shawath” explosive devices and a Tandem anti-tank round.

The day before, 29 June, the same unit targeted a foot patrol of occupying soldiers with an RPG warhead, then engaged in a close-quarters firefight, inflicting confirmed casualties before withdrawing safely.

Khan Younis: A Sudden Strike in the Heart of the Fire

In Khan Younis—the bastion of southern steadfastness—Qassam fighters launched a complex ambush on the morning of Friday, 4 July. They attacked a large gathering of enemy troops and vehicles near the Directorate of Education in the al-Mahatta area, destroying two Merkava tanks with “Shawath” charges and killing or wounding several crew members.

They also struck an Israeli personnel carrier with a 105 Yassin munition. When an enemy rescue team attempted to intervene, it too was targeted with light and medium machine-gun fire—demonstrating the fighters’ field control and their ability to encircle and disrupt enemy maneuvers.

Documenting the Feats… Fiery Messages to the Enemy

Concurrently, the al-Quds Brigades, military wing of Islamic Jihad, released footage of a sabotage operation against an Israeli military vehicle east of Khan Younis and documented the capture of enemy drones conducting reconnaissance over the area—dealing a blow to the technological superiority on which the Zionist enemy prides itself.

The Brigades also released video of a sophisticated operation carried out last Wednesday in the Shuja’iya neighborhood east of Gaza City. In it, fighters struck enemy soldiers, vehicles, and fortified positions at close range, resulting in numerous casualties. The operation commander reported viewing charred bodies of Israeli officers and soldiers, estimating around forty killed or wounded.

The Enemy Conceals Its Defeat While the Field Exposes It

Despite the scale of its losses, the Zionist enemy continues to downplay the impact of these strikes in a desperate bid to preserve the crumbling morale of its troops. Yet growing reports and testimonies from its own soldiers and officers attest to collapsing spirits and widespread fear and confusion—especially in besieged areas riddled with tunnel networks.

Resistance Steadfastness Thwarts the Enemy’s Calculations

These ongoing resistance operations dismantle the Zionist claim of ground control in Gaza. They prove that, despite siege and devastation, Gaza remains impenetrable to occupation, and that its people—who have grown up under fire—know only the path of confrontation until victory or martyrdom. What is unfolding in Jabalia, Khan Younis, and Shuja’iya leaves no doubt that the resistance holds the initiative and conducts the battlefield with a high level of combat professionalism, despite the enemy’s superior hardware and technology—underscoring the fragility of an entity facing the determination of a people unwilling to yield.