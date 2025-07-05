The Death Toll from the Zionist Genocide in Gaza Rises to Over 57,000 Martyrs amid International Silence and American Complicity

In one of the longest and most brutal crimes of our era, the Zionist enemy continues to perpetrate the worst forms of genocide against civilians in the Gaza Strip, bolstered by absolute American and Western support and flagrant international complicity—an unfolding scene that lays bare the collapse of the global moral and humanitarian order.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced today, Saturday, that the toll of martyrs from the Zionist aggression has risen to 57,338, while the number of wounded has surpassed 135,957 since the outset of the aggression on 7 October 2023.

According to the ministry’s statistical report, Gaza’s hospitals received 70 martyrs and 332 wounded within the past 24 hours, victims of a series of airstrikes and massacres targeting civilian homes, shelters, and queues of those in search of their next meal.

The report confirms that, since the renewal of the aggression on 18 March, the cumulative toll has reached 6,780 martyrs and 23,916 wounded, a bloody escalation reflecting the enemy’s determination to carry out its criminal project to extinguish Palestinian existence in the Strip.

It revealed that the so-called “aid distribution centers” imposed by the Zionist enemy have become collective death traps: 54 of those killed in “bread lines” whose bodies arrived at hospitals in the last hours, and more than 300 wounded. With this, the total fatalities at these booby-trapped queues rise to 743 martyrs, and over 4,891 injured—figures that expose the enemy’s utter disregard for the most basic human rights and its attempt to weaponize hunger and siege to kill Palestinians slowly and with cold calculation.

The Ministry of Health also pointed out that an unknown number of martyrs and wounded remain under the rubble of destroyed homes and in the streets, as ambulance and civil-defense teams are unable to reach them due to continued bombardment and the dangerous conditions on the ground.

