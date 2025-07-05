Palestinian Resistance Continues Its Precision Strikes Against Zionist Enemy Forces in Gaza

In continued response to the brutal crimes the Zionist enemy is committing against the people of Gaza, Palestinian resistance factions today, Friday, carried out a series of accurately targeted operations against occupation forces across the Strip—retaliatory measures to the ongoing genocide enabled by direct American support.

Gaza City:

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that they struck a Merkava tank and enemy positions in the command and control area east of the al-Tuffah neighborhood using 105 Yassin rockets and mortar rounds. This operation dealt a heavy blow to the occupier’s forces, which have waged a savage campaign against innocent civilians since 7 October 2023.

Southern Gaza:

The al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, affiliated with Fatah, reported the destruction of an Israeli D9 armored bulldozer east of Khan Younis. Fighters detonated a high-explosive barrel bomb as the vehicle advanced near the town of al-Qarara, inflicting significant battlefield losses on the enemy amidst ongoing resistance efforts.

These precision operations demonstrate the resistance factions’ ability to sustain effective deterrent strikes despite the enemy’s relentless aggression and siege. They form part of the legitimate and sacred response to the Zionist forces’ genocidal campaign—which includes killing, starvation, destruction, and the forced displacement of our Palestinian people in Gaza—against the backdrop of international indifference, shameful silence from the global community, and continuous American backing for the aggressor.

The Palestinian resistance, in all its wings, remains the embodiment of steadfastness and defiance against the Zionist war machine—and sends a clear message that the blood of our martyrs will not be in vain, and that the response to aggression will continue until full victory and the liberation of our occupied land.