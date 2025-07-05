Iranian President: Our Armed Forces Delivered the Zionist Enemy a Harsh Lesson and Prevented the Spread of War in the Region

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian affirmed today, Friday, that Iran’s armed forces—through skill and bravery—were able to respond to Zionist aggression and prevent the fires of war from spreading across the region, after delivering the enemy a severe, punitive lesson.

Speaking at the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit in Azerbaijan, Pezeshkian explained that, during the recent conflict, Iran defended its national sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, countering Zionist attacks backed by the American enemy.

He noted that the Zionist enemy itself flagrantly violated every international norm and law—especially Article 2(4) of the U.N. Charter—launching criminal strikes against military forces operating outside their mandates, university professors, and civilian citizens, in addition to targeting peaceful nuclear facilities under International Atomic Energy Agency supervision and the country’s critical infrastructure.

The president reaffirmed Iran’s steadfast stance against the aggression, expressing gratitude for the responsible positions taken by regional states and ECO member countries, as well as supportive statements from regional and international bodies—including the meeting of Islamic foreign ministers, which issued a firm resolution condemning these Zionist attacks.