Al-Quds Brigades Release Details of a Complex Precision Operation in Gaza
The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, today Friday released footage of a complex precision operation targeting Zionist soldiers and vehicles in Gaza City.
The scenes show the preparation and staging of the combined operation east of the Shuja’iya neighborhood, where fighters engaged enemy troops, struck armored vehicles, and attacked the homes in which Israeli forces had entrenched themselves—all at close range.