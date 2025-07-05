Yemen | Million-Strong Marches Mobilize to Confront the Aggression and Reaffirm Solidarity with Gaza

The capital, Sanaa, and several Yemeni governorates witnessed massive, million-strong marches embodying the spirit of the 21 September Revolution—which rejected domination and dependency and affirmed the path of resistance and the defense of the nation’s just causes. Just as the Yemeni people once stood firmly in their revolution against internal injustice, tyranny, and external interventions, today they renew that steadfast stance under the slogan “Steadfast with Gaza — Ready and Mobilized to Confront the Aggression,” affirming that the liberation march that began with the revolution continues in defense of Palestine and the entire Ummah.

Sanaa | Million-Strong Rally Praises Gaza’s Heroic Resistance

Today in Sanaa, a million-strong march was held in support of the Palestinian people, under the banner “Steadfast with Gaza — Ready and Mobilized to Confront the Aggression.” Participants pledged to continue mobilization and readiness for direct confrontation with the enemy, vowing to wage the “Promised Victory and Sacred Jihad.” They affirmed that no escalation by the criminal Zionist enemy can deter Yemenis from their unwavering support for the Palestinian people and al-Aqsa Mosque, and they lauded the steadfastness and epic heroism of Gaza’s resistance fighters against the U.S.- and Western-backed Israeli aggressors.

Sa‘ada | 37 Massive Marches Bless Precision Strikes Deep in Enemy Territory

In Sa‘ada Governorate today, 37 separate marches took place both in the provincial center and across its districts, all under the slogan “Steadfast with Gaza — Ready and Mobilized to Confront the Aggression.” Marchers affirmed their unshakeable support for Gaza, regardless of challenges, and vowed to maintain full mobilization against any aggression—commending the armed forces’ precision operations deep inside Zionist-occupied lands.

Ma’rib | Rallies Stress Readiness to Face the Aggression

In Ma’rib Governorate, locals gathered in 18 marches and dozens of solidarity vigils under the banner “Steadfast with Gaza — Ready and Mobilized to Confront the Aggression.” They expressed pride in the heroic stances and legendary steadfastness of Gaza’s mujahideen.

al-Jawf | 50 Mass Rallies in Solidarity and Mobilization

In al-Jawf today, 50 large-scale marches were held in support of the Palestinian people under the slogan “Steadfast with Gaza — Ready and Mobilized to Confront the Aggression.” Participants reaffirmed Yemen’s unwavering backing of the oppressed Palestinians and pledged continued mobilization and heightened vigilance against any Israeli aggression. They renewed their mandate to the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, to take all appropriate decisions and measures in solidarity with Palestine.

al-Ḥudaydah | 235 Squares Mobilize, Call for Muslim Unity

Across 235 public squares in al-Ḥudaydah Governorate, massive marches affirmed steadfast support for Gaza under the slogan “Steadfast with Gaza — Ready and Mobilized to Confront the Aggression.” Protesters condemned Zionist crimes and called on the Islamic Ummah to unite, hold fast to God’s rope, and stand as one against tyranny, defending Gaza, Palestine, and all occupied Islamic lands.

al-Dhālā‘ | Rallies Renew Unconditional Mandate for the Leader

In the districts of Damt, al-Hasha’, Qaṭaba, and Jabin in al-Dhālā‘, large crowds marched today under the slogan “Steadfast with Gaza — Ready and Mobilized to Confront the Aggression.” Participants reaffirmed their ongoing mobilization and readiness to face the enemies of the Ummah, and renewed their unconditional mandate to Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi to take whatever measures he deems appropriate against the Zionist entity committing genocide in Gaza.

Ḥajjah | 267 Marches Proclaim Continuous Jihad and Defense of the Ummah

In Ḥajjah Governorate, people took to the streets in 267 marches supporting the Palestinian people under the slogan “Steadfast with Gaza — Ready and Mobilized to Confront the Aggression.” They waved Palestinian and Yemeni flags, chanted slogans rejecting the enemies of Islam—America and Israel—and affirmed their steadfast solidarity with Gaza and the ongoing jihad to defend the Ummah’s just causes.

Ibb | 195 Marches Denounce Systematic Starvation of Gaza

In Ibb Governorate, 195 marches decried the enemy’s systematic starvation policy against Gaza’s civilians and emphatically rejected any plans for forced displacement. Participants demanded immediate international intervention to stop the siege and save Gaza’s children from an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

al-Mahwit | 94 Squares Rally under the Mobilization Slogan

Across 94 public squares in al-Mahwit Governorate today, crowds rallied under “Steadfast with Gaza — Ready and Mobilized to Confront the Aggression,” reaffirming their principled stance against Zionist and American tyranny and pledging full readiness to implement any leadership directives in the battle of “Promised Victory and Sacred Jihad.”

Taiz | 66 Marches Renew Unconditional Mandate

In Taiz Governorate, 66 marches convened under “Steadfast with Gaza — Ready and Mobilized to Confront the Aggression,” voicing unwavering support for the Palestinian people. Locals declared their high readiness to face any escalation by the Zionist enemy.

Lahij | Qubayṭa District Demonstrates Unwavering Support

In Lahij Governorate’s Qubayṭa District, two large marches and a vigil under the slogan “Steadfast with Gaza — Ready and Mobilized to Confront the Aggression” affirmed that the Yemeni people—guided by their wise leadership, Qur’anic liberation project, and deeply rooted faith—will never waver in supporting Gaza, all of Palestine, and the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Raymah | 75 Marches Support the Palestinian People

In Raymah Governorate, 75 marches rallied today in solidarity with the Palestinian people and readiness to confront the aggression, under “Steadfast with Gaza — Ready and Mobilized to Confront the Aggression.” Protesters pledged ongoing general mobilization against the enemy and its agents, condemning sabotage by the so-called Saleh Ḥantus network in Sulfiyah District and its collusion with aggressor states.

al-Bayda | Mass Rallies Denounce Genocide and Call for Unity

Under “Steadfast with Gaza — Ready and Mobilized to Confront the Aggression,” al-Bayda Governorate held large marches in the provincial center and districts, denouncing the horrific massacres and genocide committed by the Zionist enemy in Gaza and the West Bank—with full American-Western backing—for twenty-one months. They decried violations against al-Aqsa Mosque and other holy sites, condemning the enemy’s relentless attempts to desecrate the region’s sanctities.

Ḏhamār | Weekly Marches Continue in Solidarity with Gaza

In Ḏhamār Governorate, 46 weekly marches expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemnation of the Zionist aggression on Gaza. Demonstrators reaffirmed Yemen’s unshakable stance on the Palestinian cause, denounced Arab and international silence, and called for boycotts of American and Israeli products—while praising Gaza’s steadfast resilience as a model of resistance.

‘Amrān | 86 Rallies Renew Supreme Mandate for the Leader

In ‘Amrān Governorate, 86 large marches supported Gaza and condemned Zionist aggression. Participants reaffirmed Yemen’s backing of the Palestinian resistance, renewed their supreme mandate to Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi on decisions of escalation, called for boycotts of U.S. and Israeli goods, and decried Arab and Islamic silence—pledging continued popular mobilization against any aggression.