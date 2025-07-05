Yemen’s Military Autonomy Confounds the Enemy’s Calculations

Under the headline “Houthi Threat to Israel Escalates Despite Ceasefire with Iran,” the Hebrew “Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs” published an article by Yoni Ben Menachem revealing growing alarm within the occupation’s ranks over Ansar Allah’s expanding capabilities in Yemen and their intensified operations against the Zionist entity—despite the ceasefire agreement between Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Ben Menachem notes that the recent missile strike by Yemeni forces toward southern occupied Palestine demonstrates Yemen’s ongoing role in responding to Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and to the continuing Zionist crimes against Gaza, Jerusalem, and other occupied territories.

The article emphasizes that Ansar Allah does not recognize the ceasefire accords Tehran signed with Israel; rather, it considers sustained military action a principled duty to support the Palestinian cause. This stance has been reaffirmed repeatedly by the movement’s leadership, headed by Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, who restated Yemen’s unwavering position on closing the Red Sea to Israeli shipping and continuing operations—including threats against the port of Eilat—to impose a siege on the Zionist entity.

According to the writer, Yemen today serves as the spearhead of the axis of resistance’s strategic deterrence against the occupation, thanks to its growing military capabilities, broad freedom of maneuver outside traditional regional calculations, and the full autonomy of its political and military decisions—unconstrained by the limitations that bind other Tehran-allied forces.

The article also highlights Ansar Allah’s ambition to solidify its status as an independent force within the axis of resistance—distinct from direct subordination to the Islamic Republic—championing its own liberation project and bolstering Yemen’s role as a regional power standing at the forefront of the US-Israeli aggression and defending the Palestinian cause.

Ben Menachem further expresses Israeli concerns that shortcomings in the Zionist entity’s intelligence and target-acquisition capabilities in Yemen grant the Houthis a field advantage that hampers effective enemy operations on that front.

He admits rising anxiety among Israel’s leadership over Sanaa’s military potency—especially after Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz labeled the Yemeni capital a legitimate target, and enemy officials issued direct threats against Ansar Allah’s leadership and infrastructure.

In conclusion, the Zionist commentator concedes that Yemen has become a central attrition battlefield for Israel. Yemeni forces now hold the upper hand in setting deterrence equations—beyond the constraints of conventional regional dynamics—while fears mount within the occupation that the Yemeni theater could transform into a direct confrontation front, inflicting heavy losses not by choice but by operational and strategic necessity.