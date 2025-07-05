Occupation Forces Report 31 Troops Died in Friendly Fire Incidents During Gaza Aggression

The Israeli military radio disclosed on Friday that 72 soldiers have been killed in “operational incidents” since the start of its assault on Gaza on October 7, 2023, with nearly half of those deaths resulting from friendly fire.

According to the military report, these non-combat fatalities represent 16% of the 440 soldiers killed in ground operations in Gaza. The incidents included accidental shootings by fellow troops, weapons malfunctions, armored vehicle accidents, and explosions during munitions handling.

A detailed breakdown revealed that 31 soldiers died from friendly fire, while 23 others were killed in weapons and ammunition-related incidents. Seven troops lost their lives after being run over by armored personnel carriers, and six more died in unspecified shooting accidents.

The report noted that since Israel resumed its offensive on March 18, two of the 32 soldiers killed during this period died in operational mishaps, accounting for roughly 6% of recent casualties. Additionally, five soldiers perished in work-related accidents, including equipment failures and fatal falls—such as an undisclosed engineering incident that occurred just last night.

The Israeli military’s official figures show 882 soldiers have been killed and 6,032 wounded since the Gaza campaign began. The high number of accidental deaths has raised questions about operational discipline and safety protocols within the ranks as the conflict continues.