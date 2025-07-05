Zionist enemy launches campaign of raids in occupied West Bank, arresting 2 Palestinians

At dawn on Saturday, Zionist enemy forces launched a campaign of raids in various areas of the West Bank, arresting two Palestinians.

According to Quds Press Agency, local sources reported that the enemy forces stormed the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank, raiding several homes and residential buildings in the Balata and al-Ain refugee camps, Askar al-Balad and al-Masakin al-Sha’abiyya, and the Rafidia neighborhood.

The sources reported that the forces arrested the child Ahmed Ra’iq al-Qada’ (17 years old) from al-May Street in Askar al-Balad, and the young man Muhammad al-Hafi from the Masakin al-Sha’abi area.