The Russian news outlet Dzen.ru reports that the Ansar Allah movement in Yemen has evolved from its humble origins—light arms and bare feet—into a regional power equipped with advanced technologies, including hypersonic missiles and sophisticated drones. Today, it enforces a strategic blockade that has disrupted international trade and delivered direct strikes deep into Israeli territory.

According to the report, neither the Biden administration, nor Trump, nor any Middle Eastern coalitions have managed to break Ansar Allah’s resolve. They now constitute a geostrategic pressure point reshaping global power balances, especially given Western defense systems’ inability to intercept their precision attacks.

The article further notes that the Yemeni Armed Forces have effectively proclaimed the end of unilateral dominance. It highlights Brigadier General Yahya Saree’s confident language—more akin to a statement on the international political stage than a routine military communiqué—regarding the targeting of an Israeli airport with the “Palestine-2” missile and drone overflights of Jaffa, Ashkelon, and Umm Rashrash.