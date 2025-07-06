Iranian Foreign Minister: Zionist aggression against Iran is devastating blow to rule of law

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, in his speech at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, emphasized that the Zionist military aggression against Iran was a fatal blow to diplomacy, the rule of law, and the nuclear non-proliferation regime.

He pointed out that Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful and under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). He called on the international community to stand against the crimes of the Zionist entity, emphasizing that the US and Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities constitute a serious violation of the UN Charter, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and Security Council Resolution 2231.

He explained that this aggression resulted in the deaths and injuries of more than 6,000 people and caused extensive damage to infrastructure and nuclear facilities. He warned of the danger of targeting a developing, non-nuclear state by nuclear regimes supported by major powers.

Araqchi called on BRICS, as the voice of the Global South, to play its role in upholding international law and UN principles, particularly sovereignty, the non-use of force, and the peaceful resolution of disputes.