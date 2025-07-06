Brazilian President calls for end to ignoring Gaza genocide

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Sunday called for an end to the international community’s continued disregard for the genocide being committed by “Israel” in the Gaza Strip.

In his opening speech during the BRICS summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Lula stated:

“We cannot continue to ignore the genocide being committed by Israel in Gaza, the massacres of innocent civilians, and the use of hunger as a weapon of war.”

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation has been carrying out a campaign of genocide in Gaza, involving widespread killing, starvation, destruction, and displacement, all while ignoring international appeals and rulings from the International Court of Justice demanding an end to these actions.