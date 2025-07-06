Enemy issues demolition, suspension notices for several homes, facilities west of Hebron

Israeli enemy forces issued demolition and suspension notices for several homes and facilities in the town of Idhna, west of Hebron, in occupied Palestine, on Sunday.

Abdulrahman Tamizi, the public relations and media official in the Idhna municipality, told Wafa that Israeli enemy forces stormed the town and issued demolition and suspension notices for several homes and facilities in several areas west of the town.

He pointed out that the Idhna municipality was unable to quickly identify these notices, as a large number of them were posted on uninhabited homes and facilities.