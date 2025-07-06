Mujahideen Brigades shell gathering of Zionist enemy forces in Khan Yunis

The Mujahideen Brigades announced on Sunday that its fighters had mortared a gathering of Zionist enemy forces in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

The Brigades said in a brief statement “Our fighters were able to shell a gathering of Zionist enemy forces in Ma’an area of Khan Yunis with 81-caliber mortar shells.”

This comes in the context of the Palestinian resistance factions’ response to the genocide committed by the Zionist enemy against the people of the Gaza Strip, with American support, since October 7, 2023. This crime includes killing, starvation, destruction, and displacement, ignoring international calls and orders from the International Court of Justice to halt it.