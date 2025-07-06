In the face of total international silence and the “nuclear ambiguity” policy pursued by the Occupation Entity, newly released satellite images have revealed extensive excavation and renovation work at the Dimona nuclear facility in southern occupied Palestine, bringing Israel’s controversial nuclear arsenal back into the spotlight.

*

Dimona Update: A Football-Field–Sized Pit Unveils a Hidden Project

According to satellite imagery obtained by the Associated Press in 2019, a gigantic pit—roughly the size of a soccer field and several stories deep—was discovered near the Dimona reactor. It is believed to be the largest modernization project in decades at this secretive installation.

Despite the AP’s inquiries to the Israeli government about the purpose of these renovations, Tel Aviv has declined to comment, leaving the objectives of the project open to speculation—especially in light of Israel’s policy of strict nuclear opacity.

“Nuclear Ambiguity” Policy: A Cover for Arming in the Dark

Israel maintains a policy of “nuclear ambiguity,” neither confirming nor denying its possession of nuclear weapons. It is one of only four countries worldwide that has not joined the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. International estimates place Israel’s arsenal at between 80 and 400 nuclear warheads—none of which are subject to inspections or oversight.

Analysts argue that Israel has developed its nuclear capabilities in complete secrecy, exploiting Western complicity and direct U.S. support to bypass every international standard.

Permissible for Us… Forbidden for Iran!

An investigative report by Al Jazeera Documentary revealed how Israel, with French backing and American collusion, secretly built the Dimona reactor in the 1950s. Contemporary documents show that Israeli planners used French aid to construct the facility under the pretext of “agricultural and industrial research,” while the actual goal was weapons production.

In 1960, during a visit to Tel Aviv, the renowned American scientist Ernest David Bergmann discovered that the project far exceeded its declared scope. Washington subsequently pressured Israel for answers, but Israeli officials repeatedly denied any military intent, insisting the site served only “peaceful” purposes.

Secret Underground Facilities: The Nuclear Warhead Factory

Leaked documents further reveal that Israel constructed a clandestine, six-story underground complex beneath the Dimona reactor—believed to be dedicated to plutonium reprocessing and warhead assembly. Tel Aviv has refused all calls for international inspections of these subterranean chambers, despite repeated U.S. requests.

Geographic Location: A Threat to Egypt and Jordan

Situated in the occupied Negev desert, the Dimona reactor lies perilously close to both the Jordanian and Egyptian borders. Experts warn that any accidental leak or military strike could trigger an environmental and humanitarian catastrophe across the region, with fallout far exceeding even the Chernobyl disaster.

Double Standards in International Norms: Israel Exempt from Oversight… Iran Under Sanctions

While Iran faces stringent sanctions merely for pursuing a peaceful nuclear program under international supervision, Israel continues to expand its weapons-grade reactor and warhead stockpile outside any regulatory framework—backed overtly by the United States and Western powers.

Conclusion

As the world turns a blind eye to Israel’s growing nuclear might, satellite imagery confirms that the Dimona complex remains an active, covert operation—not just a nuclear facility, but a ticking time bomb threatening regional security and stability.

The pressing question remains:

How long will the Occupation Entity remain above international law, menacing the world from beneath the earth?