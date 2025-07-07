Armed Forces Deliver Precision Strikes Deep into Zionist Territory and Target Vessel Violating Yemeni Blockade

The Yemeni Armed Forces today announced the execution of a joint precision operation employing eleven missiles and an unmanned aerial vehicle, striking key targets in occupied territory, foremost among them:

Lod Airport, hit by a “Falestin 2” hypersonic ballistic missile

Ashdod Port, struck with additional ballistic missiles

Ashkelon Power Station, hit by the same missile type

Eilat (Umm al-Rashrash) Port, targeted in an intensive drone assault using eight UAVs

According to the official statement, all designated targets were successfully struck, while Israeli air-defense systems failed to intercept the incoming missiles and drones. This operation represents a robust response to the ongoing aggression against Yemen and the oppressed Palestinian people. Earlier, Yemen’s air defenses had repelled multiple hostile raids, forcing Israeli warplanes to withdraw without completing their missions.

In a separate communiqué, the Yemeni Navy announced it had targeted the cargo vessel Magic Seas, which belongs to a company flouting the blockade on Palestinian ports. The ship was engaged with a combined assault of two unmanned boats, five ballistic and cruise missiles, and three combat drones. The vessel is now at risk of sinking; Yemeni forces permitted its crew to evacuate safely after issuing repeated warnings.

The Armed Forces warned that they will not hesitate to employ all legitimate means against any ship belonging to companies that violate the embargo, stressing that such vessels remain lawful targets at any time and in any location.

In closing, the statement affirmed that military operations will continue to strike deep into Zionist territory—including disrupting Israeli shipping in the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf—until the aggression ceases and the siege on Gaza is lifted. Yemen’s Armed Forces reaffirm their full readiness to confront all hostile schemes.