“Israeli Military Death Toll Rises to 441 Since Ground Operation in Gaza Began”

Israeli media reported on Sunday that two soldiers were wounded when an armored vehicle was struck by an anti‐tank missile in the northern Gaza Strip.

The incident followed yesterday’s announcement by the Israeli military that three soldiers had been killed and others wounded—including some in critical condition—during clashes in Khan Younis and northern Gaza.

According to official IDF figures, the number of soldiers killed since fighting resumed in March 2025 has risen to 33, most of them in the battles around Khan Younis. Since the start of the current war, the total ground‐operation death toll stands at 441 soldiers, while 883 have been killed overall since October 7, 2023. The Combat Engineering Corps has suffered the highest losses among all units.