Israeli Panes Fly Continuously Over Southern Lebanon

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that Israeli enemy drones conducted low-altitude flights over several towns in southern Lebanon on Sunday morning, creating a state of tension among residents.

According to the agency, the hostile drones were seen flying over the skies of Nabatieh, Iqlim al-Tuffah, Jabal al-Rafi’, Arabsalim, Habboush, Arnoun, and Yuhmor al-Shaqif, carrying out repeated maneuvers and surveillance.

The agency added that an enemy drone also hovered at low altitude over most of the villages and towns in the Tyre district, particularly those located along both banks of the Litani River, stretching from Al-Qasmiya to Tair Felsayeh.

In a further provocative act, the Israeli drone reportedly dropped a sound bomb toward the town of Kfarkela, adding to the ongoing violations of Lebanese airspace and raising concerns among civilians in the border areas.

These incursions come amid heightened tensions along the southern border and continued breaches of Lebanese sovereignty by Israeli forces.