Pezeshkian: We are capable of protecting our country, do not Seek to Possess Nuclear Weapons

The Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian affirmed on Monday that his country is capable of protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity on its own, warning that any new armed conflict in the Middle East would lead to further instability.

During an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, the president said: “We are capable of protecting our country and its territorial integrity by ourselves. We will do so until the last drop of blood.”

This was in response to Carlson’s question about whether Iran expects military assistance from Russia and China in the event of renewed conflict in the Middle East.

The president added: “I have stated repeatedly—we do not want war, nor do we seek to possess nuclear weapons. This false perception in the minds of American officials is the result of devilish conspiracies by the head of the Zionist entity, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the ‘Israeli’ regime and its warmongering policies.”

He warned that any new armed conflict in the Middle East would lead to further instability in the region and harm American interests.

Addressing the American journalist, he said: “U.S. President Donald Trump must understand that another war will lead to greater instability in the Middle East. This is not in the interest of the United States.”