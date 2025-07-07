“ICSPR”: Gaza Genocide Crimes Must Not Go Unpunished

The International Commission to Support Palestinian People’s Rights (ICSPR) on Monday urged the United Nations and the International Criminal Court (ICC) to act swiftly in issuing arrest warrants against Israeli war criminals, stressing that the genocide crimes in Gaza cannot go unpunished.

According to a statement seen by SABA, Hashd submitted an urgent legal memorandum to key international entities, including:

– The UN Secretary-General

– The President of the UN Human Rights Council

– The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

– The International Criminal Court

– The International Court of Justice

In its appeal, Hashd called for serious and immediate action to end what it described as the unjustified delay in issuing international arrest warrants for Israeli political and military officials responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the civilian population of Gaza.

The memorandum stressed that the crimes committed by Israeli forces in Gaza reflect a clear and deliberate pattern of grave and systematic violations of international humanitarian law, particularly the 1949 Geneva Conventions and the 1998 Rome Statute of the ICC.

Hashd also classified the crimes as full-fledged acts of genocide — in intent, conduct, and outcome — as corroborated by dozens of reports from both international and local human rights organizations.