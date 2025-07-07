Yemeni Deterrence Strikes Deep… Precision Operations Ravage the Occupation and Cripple Its Infrastructure

In a qualitative escalation that cements the deterrence equation, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two expansive military operations in under 24 hours against Israeli military and economic targets, crippling key infrastructure. They also struck a vessel that violated Yemen’s maritime embargo in the Red Sea—an unprecedented development in Yemen’s response to Israeli aggression and its ongoing support for the Palestinian people.

AI-Simulated Image

Foiling the Air Raids… and a New Fiery Escalation

The first statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces confirmed that Yemen’s air defenses successfully repelled an Israeli attack targeting several Yemeni cities. Using domestically produced surface-to-air missiles, they forced the hostile formations to withdraw without executing a single strike.

Hours later, Yemen’s missile and drone counterstrike was swift and direct. In a joint precision operation employing eleven hypersonic missiles and UAVs, they struck:

Lod Airport with a “Falestin-2” hypersonic missile

Ashdod Port with a hypersonic missile

Ashkelon Power Station with a hypersonic missile

Eilat (Umm al-Rashrash) Port with eight combat drones

The Armed Forces confirmed that all weapons hit their targets with complete success, while Israel’s advanced air-defense systems failed catastrophically to intercept them.

Red Sea Strike: A Precision Blow to a Blockade-Breaking Vessel

Simultaneously, the Yemeni Navy, Rocket Force, and UAV Wing executed a maritime operation against the cargo ship Magic Seas, owned by a company that violated Yemen’s ban on docking at Israeli ports. The assault employed two unmanned boats, five ballistic and cruise missiles, and three drones.

The strike delivered a direct hit, causing water ingress that threatened to sink the vessel. Yemeni forces permitted the crew to evacuate safely after repeated warnings were ignored.

Atwan: Yemen Isolating Israel and Breaking Its Defense Systems

Abd al-Bari Atwan, editor-in-chief of Rai al-Youm, described the Yemeni operations in an interview with Al-Masirah TV as “extremely precise and intelligent strikes,” noting that Yemen has effectively isolated Israel from the world by bombing its airports, seaports, and power stations.

Atwan emphasized that Yemeni hypersonic missiles now outpace Israel’s sophisticated air defenses, reaching their targets with pinpoint accuracy. He highlighted that three hypersonic missiles and eight drones struck vital sites under a “formidable, meticulously planned military mindset.”

He added that hitting power stations amid peak summer temperatures exacerbates civilian hardship—Israel cannot tolerate a blackout exceeding 72 hours—calling the move “a painful, carefully calculated escalation.”

Yemen Restrains America and Opens the Gates of Hell for Israel

Atwan went further, asserting that Yemeni deterrence extends beyond Israel to rein in the United States itself. He recalled how the Trump administration backed down under Yemeni pressure, seeking a ceasefire for fear of attacks on U.S. aircraft carriers.

He warned that the Red Sea is now closed to shipping bound for Israel and that U.S. forces will become targets if they continue their aggression against Iran. He stressed that Yemen no longer feels bound by any ceasefire amid ongoing hostilities.

Axis of Resistance Advances… Yemeni Operations Bolstering the Palestinian Negotiators’ Position

Atwan argued that the Yemeni strikes vividly demonstrate the unity of the resistance fronts, strengthening Palestinian negotiators who rejected the Israeli envoy’s plan and resisted U.S. pressure.

He pointed to two striking developments: the public appearance of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei among the masses, and Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem’s declaration that the party will never surrender its arms or bow to U.S. pressure.

In Conclusion: Yemen at the Heart of the Battle… A Fiery Message to the Occupation

Today’s actions are no longer symbolic gestures or slogans; they mark a strategic military shift that moves Yemen from defense to precision offensive, reshaping the equations of the regional conflict.

As Yemeni operations continue, Israel now faces a new, painful, intelligent, and uncontainable deterrent front—one that begins in Sana’a and will not relent until justice is achieved for the Palestinian people and the occupied land is liberated.