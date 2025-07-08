13 Palestinians Martyred in Zionist Strikes on Gaza, Others Injured

Israeli forces continued their assault on the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, targeting civilian homes and shelters for displaced persons. The attacks have resulted in the death of 13 Palestinian citizens, including children and women, and left dozens wounded in a series of intense airstrikes across various areas of the strip.

Al-Shifa Hospital announced the deaths of four Palestinians, including an infant, after occupation aircraft bombed a house near the Carrefour Mall in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City. Meanwhile, Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital reported the deaths of two citizens and injuries to others due to a bombing that targeted the home of Khader Al-Jamasi next to Al-Ibaki Mosque in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of the city. The two identified deceased are Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Jamasi and Basma Kamal Rahmi.

A health source at Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp stated that several citizens were injured in a direct Israeli strike on the Abu Helu East School, which houses displaced persons in the Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. The attack caused panic among the displaced families.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah received one deceased and several injured from an airstrike that targeted a room on the roof of the Abu Omra family home in the center of Deir al-Balah city. The deceased was identified as Sharifa Maher Karim.

Additionally, Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis received two deceased after they were targeted by an Israeli drone near Site 17 on the Khan Yunis-Rafah western road. They were identified as Ibrahim Omran Al-Bayoumi and Antar Amer Al-Bayoumi.

In another tragic incident, four members of the same family were killed and others injured when a tent housing displaced persons was bombed in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis. The deceased from this incident are Ouda Mohammed Al-Bayoumi (10 years old), Misk Mohammed Al-Bayoumi (13 years old), Mohammed Zaki Al-Bayoumi (40 years old), and Samah Saeed Al-Bayoumi (37 years old).