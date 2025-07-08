Belgian Activists Hunger Strike For Palestine

A group of activists in Belgium began a five-day hunger strike on Monday, demanding their country cut ties with Israel. The protest, centered in the city of Ghent, aims to pressure the Belgian government to sever military, diplomatic, and economic relations.

According to Belgium’s national public broadcaster for the Flemish community, VRT, the activists are consuming only sweetened water, coffee, or tea for the duration of the five-day strike.

Father Lode VandePutte, an organizer from the “Saint Michael Movement,” emphasized the moral imperative to act against what he described as Israel’s ongoing “genocide in Gaza.” VandePutte stressed that silence is not an option while such actions continue.

The activists hope their strike will inspire similar protests in other European cities. This demonstration follows another five-day hunger strike that began on June 16 in Brussels, held at the Begijnhof Church in the capital’s center, also “for justice for Palestine.”