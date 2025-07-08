Palestinian Resistance Factions condemn al-Qudwa’s statements

Palestinian resistance factions in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday condemned the statements of former Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Nasser al-Qudwa, in which he criticized the role, size, and position of some factions in the Strip, and the future of the political scene and the day after Gaza.

The factions said in a statement on Tuesday evening, “We condemn and absolutely reject the statements of the so-called Nasser al-Qudwa, which represent only him and his culture, built on a rotten legacy of exclusivity and racism.”

They added, “Who is Nasser al-Qudwa, and what is his political and national weight that would allow him to decide the day after Gaza and shape its political landscape? He is steeped in treason and signed an agreement with the disgraced Olmert to annex 4.4 million square kilometers of the West Bank to build and consolidate more settlements, and to establish an Arab security presence in Gaza.”

The statement added, “Al-Qudwa approved foreign interference in our Palestinian home and its administration. He has been absent from the Gaza Strip and the war of extermination there. We have not heard him howl for nearly two years, except today as a critic of those fighting the occupation and offering everything precious and valuable to defend our land and defeat it.”

The factions continued, “We assure the aforementioned Nasser and others that the tank on which he is betting on returning to lead the next day has been charred and destroyed on the outskirts of Khan Yunis, Jabalia, and Beit Hanoun.”

They continued, “We assure everyone near and far that the glorious October 7th (Al-Aqsa Flood) is the most important jihadi operation since the occupation of Palestine and a fundamental pillar at the beginning of the end of this entity. All of its achievements and results are sufficient to compel the occupier to lift its heavy hand from Palestinian decision-making, submit to the will of our people, and formulate a policy for the next Palestinian day.”

The statement emphasized that “any official Palestinian institution, whether previously formed or to be formed, regardless of its body or form, must include all Palestinians.”

He stressed that “everyone who has carried a rifle, resisted the occupier, defended his land and holy sites, and sacrificed the blood and remains of his leaders and supporters has the right to be part of the Palestinian political scene, in accordance with the mechanisms and programs agreed upon nationally and by factions. No person, organization, or faction has the right to exclude another, and anyone who sees this as part of their culture is outside this Palestinian national fabric.”