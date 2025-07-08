Lebanon: Two killed, three wounded in Israeli enemy airstrike

Two Lebanese citizens were killed, and three others were injured on Tuesday in an airstrike by the Israeli enemy aircraft targeting a car in northern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Health Ministry’s Emergency Operations Center stated in a preliminary report that “the enemy Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in Al-Irouniyah – Tripoli resulted in two fatalities and three wounded.”

Earlier, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that hostile aircraft targeted a CRV-type car with two missiles in the Al-Irouniyah area – Zgharta District, on the Zgharta-Dinnieh road.

The agency added that Lebanese Army personnel arrived at the scene and imposed a security cordon amid the presence of hostile reconnaissance drones.