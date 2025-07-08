Gaza Civil Defense carries out 42 missions in past 24 hours 

Despite the ongoing military operations by the Zionist enemy army, which continues its genocidal crimes against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the Civil Defense crews executed 42 missions over the past 24 hours.

In a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), the Gaza Civil Defense explained that these missions were carried out across the governorates of the Strip from Monday morning until Tuesday morning.

The missions included:

– 2 firefighting operations

– 7 rescue missions

– 27 ambulance missions

– 6 other tasks

Details of the Missions:

Northern Governorate:

– Recovered the body of a female martyr from under the rubble of the Abu Sharkh family house at the Jahjouh intersection, north of Gaza.

– Retrieved the bodies of two martyrs after a Zionist drone targeted civilians in the Saftawi area.

– Transferred 3 patients from the Saftawi area to Al-Shifa Hospital for treatment.

Gaza Governorate:

– Responded to injuries after a Zionist strike targeted a displaced persons’ tent near the Musab bin Omair Mosque, west of Tal al-Hawa.

– Evacuated about 20 individuals from the Al-Ramlawi family, who were trapped in a dangerous area inside their home in Al-Tuffah neighborhood, following coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Central Governorate:

– Treated and transported injured individuals to the hospital after a Zionist strike targeted Abu Helou School in Al-Bureij refugee camp.

– Handled two injuries and transported them to the hospital following Israeli artillery shelling at the entrance of Al-Bureij camp.

Khan Younis Governorate (Southern Gaza):

– Treated and transported 3 injured individuals to hospitals after they were wounded by an Israeli drone in different locations: Al-Tina Street, west of Khan Younis camp, and near the Turkish Slaughterhouse.

– Responded to two injuries caused by artillery shelling on displaced persons’ tents in the Khan Younis seafront area.

Rafah Governorate:

– Extinguished a fire that broke out in displaced persons’ tents in the Orphans’ Camp without injuries.

– Treated and transported 4 injured individuals to Nasser Hospital after a Zionist strike targeted displaced persons’ tents in the “Well 19” area.

– Handled 3 injured individuals and transported them to the Red Cross Hospital after being wounded by a drone strike on Al-Iqlimi Street.

Additionally, the Civil Defense statement reported:

– Treating and transporting injured individuals to the Red Cross Hospital after being targeted by a Zionist quadcopter drone in Al-Abraj Al-Tayyiba and Turkish Slaughterhouse areas.

– Responding to two injured individuals—one on Al-Astabal Street and the other in the seafront area—who were taken to Nasser Hospital and Al-Hilal Al-Ahmar Hospital.

– Handling 3 injured individuals after a Zionist strike on a displaced persons’ tent on Street 5.

– Transporting an injured person to Kuwaiti Hospital after a strike targeted a displaced persons’ tent belonging to the Siyam family near Al-Aqsa University roundabout.

The Civil Defense continues its efforts amid relentless Israeli aggression, risking their lives to save civilians under fire.