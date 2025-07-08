Abu Ubaida: “The Hell of Gaza” Will Continue to Harvest Enemy Soldiers—and No One Will Escape It

The spokesperson for the al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida, has vowed that “the hell of Gaza” experienced by the Zionist enemy’s soldiers will persist in claiming their lives mercilessly, affirming that no one will escape it.

In a decisive and forceful statement, Abu Ubaida confirmed that the combined Beit Hanoun operation is the beginning of an unending series of devastating strikes that will crush all of the occupation’s attempts to survive.

He declared, “Gaza has become a graveyard for the Zionist enemy’s soldiers, and there is no escape from their inevitable fate in this mire they chose to enter.”

He further stressed that the war of attrition being waged by the mujahideen will leave the enemy with no opportunity for survival.

Abu Ubaida added that the Israeli forces will continue to lose more soldiers day by day, and every attempt to secure their troops inside Gaza will fail, as has always been the case.

He issued a stern warning to war criminal Netanyahu, describing the decision to keep troops in Gaza as “a suicidal decision” that will precipitate the complete collapse of the Zionist army’s soldiers.

Regarding Israeli losses, Hebrew reports confirmed that 14 soldiers from the Nitzach Yehuda Brigade were wounded in the Beit Hanoun ambush—5 killed and 9 seriously injured—underscoring the mounting strikes that terrify the so-called “Occupation Army” and amplify its pressure at the heart of the battle.