The Political Bureau of Ansar Allah Praises the Heroic Operation in Beit Hanoun… The Resistance Writes New Chapters of Victory

The Political Bureau of Ansar Allah has lauded the heroic operation carried out by the mujahideen in Beit Hanoun, in northern Gaza, which resulted in dozens of enemy dead and wounded, affirming that this action marks yet another testament to the steadfastness and resolve of the resistance in the face of aggression.

In a statement issued today, Tuesday, the Bureau explained that the Beit Hanoun operation took the enemy by surprise and dealt it a powerful blow—both militarily and psychologically—underscoring once more the failure of the Zionist foe’s efforts to crush the spirit of resistance despite all its brutal massacres against the people of Gaza.

“This operation reflects the fighters’ strength and solidarity, demonstrating a high level of military prowess and an exceptional ability to retaliate and fight, even under siege and continuous aggression,” the statement said, noting that this victory highlights the enemy’s incapacity to make any tangible progress in its campaign against the resistance.

The Political Bureau of Ansar Allah confirmed that the operation coincided with an escalation of Zionist crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza. Nevertheless, the resistance has proven to the world that it remains capable of pursuing its heroic struggle with full force and determination, with ongoing operations by the mujahideen exposing the enemy’s lies and false claims of having “eliminated the resistance.”

The statement added that this operation sends a strong message to the enemy and its allies: the Palestinian resistance—led by Hamas alongside other resistance movements—holds the initiative and dictates the course of the battle, rendering the Zionist dream of victory a baseless illusion.

Finally, the Political Bureau of Ansar Allah reiterated its unwavering support and solidarity with the Palestinian people, stressing that Yemen’s steadfast position will remain unchanged in backing the Palestinian struggle until victory is achieved, the Palestinian territories are liberated, and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted.