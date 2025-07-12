Al-Qassam destroys two Zionist military bulldozers in Gaza City

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced on Saturday that it had destroyed two military bulldozers belonging to the Zionist enemy in Gaza City.

The Brigades said in a statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba): After returning from the front lines, Al-Qassam fighters confirmed the destruction of two D9 military bulldozers with high-explosive devices east of the Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood in Gaza City on 02-07-2025.

Since 7 October 2023, Palestinian resistance factions have continued their heroic operations against the Zionist enemy as part of the ongoing ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ battle.