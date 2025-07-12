Al-Quds Brigades announce destruction of enemy tank in Gaza city

Al-Quds Brigades have announced that their fighters destroyed an Israeli enemy tank with a high-explosive device.

The incident occurred on July 4, 2025, during an Israeli incursion east of al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza city.

The Brigades stated that their fighters returned from the front lines and reported the successful destruction of the tank using a “reverse-engineered” explosive device.

This action is part of the ongoing “al-Aqsa Flood” battle against the “Zionist enemy,” which Palestinian resistance factions have continued since October 7, 2023.