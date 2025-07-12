Millions Rally Across Yemen In Solidarity With Gaza

Millions of Yemenis took to the streets in the capital, Sana’a, and many other cities in solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

The rallies were held under the slogan “Our marches continue and our operations are escalating.”

A statement issued by the organizers congratulated the Palestinian resistance operation and the Yemeni armed forces’ operations deep inside the enemy’s occupied lands.

It also congratulated the recent naval operation that shattered the enemy’s dreams of breaking through the embargo imposed by Yemen.

The rallies’ statement hailed the Yemeni armed forces for their steadfastness against the recent attack by the Zionist enemy on the country.

“We will not retreat, we will not get tired, and we will not give up our stance, no matter how much the suffering and difficulties,” the statement read.

The statement stressed that patience and steadfastness with trust in God are the only way to the promised victory.