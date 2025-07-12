In a crime unfolding in full view of the world, the Zionist killing machine continues to perpetrate the most horrific atrocities against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. Since the start of the Israeli onslaught on 7 October 2023, the death toll has risen to 57,882 martyrs and over 138,095 wounded, all carried out with direct American support and shameless U.N. complicity.

Continued Atrocities and Growing Toll

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported today that, over the past 24 hours, 59 more people were killed—including nine whose bodies were pulled from the rubble—and 208 wounded arrived at Gaza’s hospitals. Dozens more remain trapped under debris or stranded in the streets, as emergency and civil-defense crews are unable to reach them due to the deliberate targeting of medical infrastructure and first responders, part of a systematic policy of starvation and collective extermination of civilians.

Martyrs of Bread and Aid

In the latest round of “livelihood martyrs,” those killed while trying to secure a morsel of food or humanitarian assistance, 17 more people have died and 53 were injured in the last 24 hours—bringing the total to 805 martyrs and 5,252 wounded in this category. This stark figure underscores the intentional assault on Gaza’s basic survival systems, depriving the besieged population of the most fundamental rights.

Since 18 March 2025 alone, Israeli forces have carried out massacres that have claimed 7,311 lives and wounded 26,054—a bloodbath that shatters all Western claims of “precision strikes” or “ethical warfare” used to whitewash these crimes in U.S. and Israeli media.

A Full-Scale Genocide under U.S. Auspices

Now entering its twenty-second month, this assault is no longer a conventional war but a blatant campaign of genocide, executed with American weaponry and backed by unrestricted political and military cover from Washington. It blatantly ignores every U.N. resolution, international appeal, and even binding orders from the International Court of Justice demanding an end to the aggression.

With total casualties now exceeding 194,000 killed or wounded—including thousands of children and women—and over 11,000 missing, Palestinians face a new Nakba that eclipses the horrors of 1948 in the scale of displacement, death toll, and systematic destruction of infrastructure and society.

International Silence and U.N. Complicity

Despite the magnitude of this humanitarian catastrophe and the ongoing crimes against humanity, the international community remains willfully deaf and mute—issuing empty statements equating victim and executioner, even as it pressures resistance movements and free peoples to stifle solidarity with Gaza.

Yet, amid the killing, massacres, and engineered starvation, the Palestinian people continue their legendary steadfastness. They draw strength from a courageous resistance that has proven its ability to endure and fight back, and from free nations and peoples who stand against the Zionist-American project and expose its crimes at every turn.