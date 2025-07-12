Escalation by the Palestinian Resistance… Precision Operations Against Occupation Forces in Gaza

In a new escalation of military operations against Israeli occupation forces, Palestinian resistance groups carried out precision strikes against enemy soldiers in the heart of Gaza City, as part of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” campaign that has been ongoing for more than a year.

Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades Mortar Barrage

Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades announced they shelled a concentration of Israeli troops and armored vehicles in the al-Badawi area north of Khan Yunis with a heavy mortar barrage, framing it as retaliation for Israel’s sustained aggression against Gaza since October 2023.

Saraya al-Quds Vehicle Strike

Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, reported destroying an Israeli military vehicle by detonating a pre-planted explosive device during its incursion east of the al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza on 7 July.

“Stones of David” Operation East of Khan Yunis

Al-Qassam Brigades also released footage of a “Stones of David” operation targeting an Israeli military assembly east of Khan Yunis. The engagement reportedly killed one Israeli soldier and destroyed two military vehicles.

Through these precision operations, Palestinian resistance movements reaffirm their determination to confront the Israeli war machine. They demonstrate that, despite the siege and widespread devastation, the people of Gaza remain steadfast in defending their land and dignity.

While war crimes against civilians continue unabated, these military actions send a clear message: the resistance will not relent in protecting its people and territory, regardless of the sacrifices involved.