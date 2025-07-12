Gaza Remains Unbroken: Precision Strikes by the Resistance and Cracks in the Enemy’s Front

In a pattern that repeats day after day, the Palestinian resistance continues to batter the Zionist enemy’s depth—both physically and psychologically—under the banner of “Al-Aqsa Flood,” now in its twenty-first month. This persistence reaffirms that the will of oppressed peoples is stronger than the arsenal of aggression, and that the genocidal project led by the entity with full Western and American backing yields only failure, disappointment, and mounting fractures among its soldiers and commanders.

Precision Sniping and Fiery Messages over Jabal al-Surani

Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, released live footage documenting a successful sniping operation that eliminated an Israeli soldier positioned atop Jabal al-Surani, east of Gaza City’s al-Tuffah neighborhood. Moments later, they followed up with a rocket strike on the very same Israeli command-and-control post—demonstrating coordinated intelligence and field efforts that ensnared the enemy in a deadly pincer.

IEDs Dominate the Battlefield: Tanks Blown Up, Bulldozers Crumble

Khan Yunis has not been spared. As Israeli units probed into Sheikh Nasser east of the city, a “Thaqib” barrel bomb detonated beneath a D9 armored bulldozer, destroying it and upending enemy plans to “secure” the area. Meanwhile, in the western district known as “the Slaughterhouse,” Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Merkava tank with a high-explosive ground charge—underscoring the resistance’s tactical versatility and their skill in combining improvised munitions with direct fire for maximum effect.

Enemy Admits Heavy Losses: Officers and Soldiers Killed, Rising Suicides

On the other side, the foe can no longer conceal its mounting toll. It acknowledged the death of a Golani Brigade officer in a booby-trap gone awry while rigging buildings in Khan Yunis, followed by the killing of a soldier and wounding of others in a building collapse. Two more soldiers were struck by an anti-armor missile north of the Strip, and alarmingly, a reserve soldier in Nablus committed suicide—reflecting a troubling surge of despair within the ranks.

According to Israeli media, total fatalities among soldiers and officers have reached 890 since 7 October: 448 since the start of the ground operation and an additional 40 since the renewed assault in March 2025—an emphatic indictment of the enemy’s failed military strategy in Gaza and the ever-rising human cost of its ongoing crimes.

Enemy Media Exposes Its Army: “Intelligence Scandal” and “Severe Leadership Failures”

In a blistering exposé, Al-Qassam Brigades released footage from their “Stones of David” campaign east of Khan Yunis, showing fighters moving freely among Israeli vehicles and directly engaging troops—killing one and nearly capturing another—while no supporting fire came from surrounding units.

Yedioth Ahronoth branded these scenes “yet another security scandal,” attributing them to catastrophic field coordination failures and grave leadership negligence. The paper also flagged a “disturbing pattern” of reliance on civilian-contracted engineering equipment due to the erosion of military assets after months of fighting—further undermining operational capability.

Prominent Israeli commentator Zeev Rubinstein lamented the footage, noting: “Hamas publishes a brutal clip… at its end, the soldier’s weapon is in the enemy’s hands, and by some miracle his body wasn’t taken!”—a testament to the chaos sown within the enemy’s ranks and command structures.

Gaza Bleeds and Fights… Resistance Forging a New Equation of Endurance

Despite relentless massacres and widescale destruction—claimed casualties of 189,000 Palestinians killed or wounded, over 11,000 missing, the displacement of hundreds of thousands, and the spread of famine—the resistance has not backed down. It has shifted to concentrated attrition and precision strikes.

This is an existential battle waged by Palestinians on behalf of an entire Ummah. The field testifies that their rifles remain unbroken, their morale intact, and their ability to reverse the tables on the enemy grows stronger each time the occupier believes victory is within reach.

Enemy Cornered, Domestic Opinion Rocked

With exposed soldiers, escalating fatalities, intelligence failures, and fraying home-front unity, the Zionist entity is more unsettled than ever. Its propaganda machine cannot mask the fiascoes, and military censorship cannot stem the leaks of its cracks. Meanwhile, the Palestinian resistance accumulates new cards of strength, reshaping the deterrence equation on the principle that “what is taken by force can only be reclaimed by force,” and that oppressed blood will always overcome the tyrant’s sword—no matter how vast its arsenal.