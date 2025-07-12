In a telling warning, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Sayyid Ali Khamenei, reaffirmed the high state of readiness of Iran’s armed forces and their capability to inflict punishing strikes on American installations throughout the region. He cautioned that the recent Iranian attack on Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar was not a one-off incident, but rather part of a repeatable and scalable deterrent strategy.

Appearing publicly for the first time since the Zionist aggression against Iran on 13 June, Sayyid Khamenei posted on X (formerly Twitter), as reported by Sputnik News, that the Islamic Republic possesses full ability to strike sensitive and strategic U.S. targets in the region at will. He stressed that what occurred at Al-Udeid serves as a clear message to the American enemy: the era of military immunity is over, and the field is open to further painful strikes should aggression and arrogance persist.

The Iranian strike against the Gulf’s most important U.S. base—details of which remain partly undisclosed—marks a clear escalation linking multiple theaters and shattering the bonds of American dominance. It demonstrates that Iran’s response to any aggression will not be merely symbolic, but a strategic operation intended to redraw the rules of engagement with both American and Zionist adversaries.

Khamenei’s Timely Public Appearance: Multiple Messages

The Iranian media’s broadcast of Sayyid Khamenei’s first public appearance since the start of hostilities carried several signals: the man leading the ummah’s struggle against global arrogance appeared steadfast, resolute, and made it plain that assassinations of leaders and targeting of scholars will not weaken the Islamic Republic—instead, they strengthen its resolve to continue the confrontation alongside the Resistance Axis, stretching from Tehran to Sana’a, and from Gaza to Baghdad, Damascus, and Beirut.

At a moment when both America and the Zionist entity are mobilizing against free peoples, Khamenei’s pronouncements reinforced that true deterrence is forged not through rhetoric but through precision missiles, shifting equations on the ground, and that the hand of Iran and the Resistance is ever on the trigger—capable of placing American bases themselves within the direct crosshairs.

The Battle Continues—and the Next Strike Is Coming

The Leader’s statements go beyond mere reaction; they are strategic missives signaling that Iran remains fully prepared, that the doors are open to further strikes, and that the battlefield will not be managed by conventional calculations. The American enemy—long lulled into believing in its air superiority and technological edge—now finds itself under the uncompromising resolve of a state wielding missiles, drones, and popular resistance forces that render U.S. and Zionist facilities permanent targets at any time and in any arena.