Massacre in Taiz… Mercenaries of Aggression Snuff Out the Lives of Five Children

In one of the most atrocious crimes, the mercenaries of the Aggression Coalition carried out a horrific massacre against Yemeni children by targeting a populated residential neighborhood in the al-Hashma area of al-Taeziyah district, Taiz governorate. This atrocity confirms that the deep-seated hatred of the Coalition and its proxies continues to spill innocent blood, and that Yemeni children remain squarely in the crosshairs of treachery and brutality.

The Ministry of Justice and Human Rights issued an official statement today, condemning in the strongest terms the heinous crime perpetrated by these mercenaries in al-Hashma. They deliberately launched a direct rocket strike on a neighborhood filled with children and women—a savage act that shakes the human conscience and demonstrates the ongoing, systematic violations against innocent civilians.

This brutal shelling claimed the lives of five innocent children:

Mubarak Yasser Ali Ahmed Ghaleb al-Sharabi (14 years old)

Osama Abu Bakr Ahmed Ali (12 years old)

Basheer Akram Ahmed Ghaleb (12 years old)

Anas Jawad Mohammed Saleh (14 years old)

Ahmed Ali Muqbil Abdullah al-Atmi (12 years old)

The Ministry emphasized that this deliberate targeting of civilians—especially children in their homes—constitutes a fully-fledged war crime and a crime against humanity, flagrantly violating all international and humanitarian laws, above all the Fourth Geneva Convention, which safeguards civilians in armed conflicts.

The statement underscored that this massacre is not an isolated incident but part of a continuous series of crimes committed by the Coalition and its mercenaries against our people, within a genocidal war aimed at eradicating the right to life and terrorizing society by destroying its youngest members in an attempt to obliterate its identity.

The Ministry held the Coalition states and their mercenaries fully responsible for this heinous crime, calling on the international community to act immediately: to condemn these recurring atrocities and exert pressure to hold the perpetrators accountable for their savage crimes.

Furthermore, the Ministry urged all international and regional human-rights organizations to assume their legal and moral responsibilities—ceasing any complicity or leniency in documenting these crimes—and to pursue every planner, executor, and supporter of these terrorist acts without discrimination or double standards.

Lastly, the Ministry demanded that the United Nations take a serious, unequivocal stance on the grave violations against our children and civilians, to provide urgent international protection, and to launch an independent, transparent international investigation into this massacre—bringing its perpetrators to justice and ensuring they do not escape punishment, thereby deterring further aggression against our people.

What happened in Taiz is not an isolated event; it is part of a long, deliberate series of crimes by the Coalition’s mercenaries against children, women, and civilians across Yemeni governorates—further proof of the Coalition’s and its proxies’ inherently terrorist nature.

