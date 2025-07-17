650 Days of Aggression… Gaza Suffocates While the World Watches

In a territory besieged by death, souls bloom under the rubble instead of trees, and martyrs are born from the womb of starvation rather than delivery rooms. For the 650th consecutive day, Gaza bleeds without pause, while the world parades its hollow humanity from behind United Nations podiums.

58,667 Martyrs…and the Earth Cannot Contain Their Burials

The Gaza Ministry of Health announced today, Thursday, 17 July 2025, that 94 new martyrs fell in the past 24 hours—including one recovered from beneath the ruins—and there were 367 new injuries.

Since 7 October 2023, the death toll has risen to 58,667 martyrs, with 139,974 wounded—figures written in blood, not ink, testifying to the most heinous crimes of the modern era.

Since the Israeli enemy violated the 18 March 2025 ceasefire, 7,843 more martyrs have fallen and 27,933 have been injured in an escalation that reflects a systematic intent of total annihilation.

Martyrs of Hunger: “A Piece of Bread Costs Lives”

In a scene that embodies the depths of human suffering, 877 martyrs have perished while attempting to obtain food aid, and over 5,666 were wounded—among them children, women, and the elderly.

Aid distribution points have become killing grounds: Gaza’s so‑called “Humanitarian Institution” seals the gates after calling civilians forward, only for Israeli soldiers to open fire and unleash burning gas on the crowds.

This is an open-air massacre witnessed by press cameras and U.N. reports—yet no one moves, as if Palestinians’ deaths have become a routine spectacle unworthy of sorrow.

U.S. Bulldozers Flatten Gaza… Washington Funds the Extermination

“This is an American aggression with an Israeli tool,” declared the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi.

These are not mere propaganda words but documented facts: U.S.-made bombs tearing apart children’s bodies, American bulldozers demolishing what remains of homes, and U.S. aid delivered under humiliating conditions—or withheld altogether.

The United States is no longer a mere supporter; it has become the real commander of this assault. Meanwhile, the Arab states normalizing ties are financing the Zionist war machine through their investments in the U.S. “blood market.”

Healthcare in Collapse: Hospitals Become Open Graves… Children Maimed Without Anesthesia

Gaza is today without medicine, electricity, or fuel. Over 1,580 healthcare workers and 467 relief staff have been martyred, and hospitals have turned into open tombs racing against both time and death.

Every day in Gaza, ten children lose limbs, and more than 40,000 suffer war injuries.

Meanwhile, UNRWA reports that one in ten children attending its clinics suffers from severe malnutrition.

Forced Displacement in the West Bank… Tulkarm and Nur Shams Under Siege

While Gaza burns under a hail of bombs, the West Bank endures a slow-motion ethnic cleansing no less brutal. For 172 days straight, Tulkarm and the Nur Shams camp have faced demolitions, bulldozing, and raids that have turned neighborhoods into rubble.

Over 25,000 have been displaced, and 600 homes demolished entirely, under a suffocating siege—especially in Nur Shams, where the occupier deliberately burns houses and converts them into military barracks.

This is a new Nakba in a different guise: forced expulsions, demographic cleansing, and the systematic silencing of life’s voice.

Al-Aqsa Desecrated in Broad Daylight

In Jerusalem, incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque by mobs of settlers occur daily under full protection of Israeli forces. These Talmudic rituals are part of a calculated plan to assert total control over the holy site.

This targeting is deliberate, not random: it’s a step in a comprehensive Judaization project designed to empty Al-Aqsa of its people and erase its identity.

With each new raid, official responses fade to silence and Arab and international inaction grant the occupier de facto permission to violate the sanctity of this sacred place.

Gaza Now… An Open Question to Human Conscience: Who Are You?

There is no gray area in this ruthless Zionist aggression—either you stand with humanity or you are complicit in its slaughter.

The martyrs have no time for statements of condemnation, and the survivors do not wait for press conferences—they only want water, medicine, and a ceasefire. Gaza does not beg for pity; it demands dignity. Stop the killing. Open the crossings. Hold the criminals accountable.

Until the world’s conscience awakens, Gaza will continue to call out to us: “Here, people die because you remain silent.”