Commander of the Revolution: Our Operations Against the Enemy Continue… and Our People Remain Committed to Jihad Whatever the Sacrifices

Ongoing Offensive Operations in Support of Palestine

Sayyid Abdul‑Malik Badr al‑Din al‑Houthi affirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces conducted 11 offensive operations this week on the support front in solidarity with Palestine. Utilizing hypersonic missiles and unmanned drones, these strikes targeted strategic sites in Jaffa, the Negev, and Umm al‑Rashrash within the occupied territories.

Closure of Umm al‑Rashrash Port Reinstated

He explained that sinking two vessels belonging to companies that violated Yemen’s naval ban effectively restored the closure of Umm al‑Rashrash Port. The operation, he said, sends a strong deterrent message to anyone who challenges Yemen’s sovereignty over navigation related to the Zionist enemy.

A Firm Yemeni Stance That Knows No Retreat

The Leader stressed that Yemen’s decision is clear and uncompromising: any ship breaching the ban will be targeted at any time and in any theater of operations where the opportunity presents itself. He affirmed that the struggle will persist until the siege is broken and the Palestinian people are vindicated.

Praise for Independent Stances – Oman’s Grand Mufti as a Rare Example

In his address, Sayyid al‑Houthi singled out the Grand Mufti of Oman for his courageous support of Yemeni operations. He lamented that voices of the nation’s scholars openly backing Palestine have become exceedingly rare amidst a wave of complacency and appeasement toward the enemy.

Popular Mobilization Demonstrates the People’s Resolve

The Leader lauded the surge of Yemeni grassroots activism over the past week, with over 1,229 demonstrations, events, and marches—including a major rally at Sana’a University yesterday. He said this popular turnout reflects the sincere spiritual and faith‑driven allegiance to the Palestinian cause.

“Our People Know No Despair”

Emphasizing the Yemeni people’s unwavering trust in God, Sayyid al‑Houthi noted that Yemen’s challenge lies not in a lack of capabilities but in a weak orientation and reliance on divine support. He contrasted this steadfast faith with false ambitions that have toppled other regimes.

Condemnation of Normalization – Selling Faith for Illusory Gains

He denounced normalization and subservience to the American and Zionist enemy, stating that such humiliating appeasement has brought nothing but disgrace and defeat. He warned that the mirage of temporary interests has led some regimes to betray their religion and principles.

A Call for Supplication and Spiritual Renewal

Concluding his speech, Sayyid al‑Houthi urged Yemenis to repent, pray, and forge a genuine spiritual bond with God. He affirmed that this spiritual foundation fortifies the nation’s resolve and enhances its capacity for steadfastness in the face of its adversaries.