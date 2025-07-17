Resistance Continues to Crush the Enemy and Reveals Part of Its Documented Fire… Footage Confirms Tactical Superiority

In a blazing front that never rests, Palestinian resistance factions continue to pound Zionist enemy positions and concentrations across all engagement axes in the Gaza Strip, as part of Operation “Al‑Aqsa Flood,” now in its twenty‑second month. They have achieved qualitative field gains documented in audio and video, while the enemy itself keeps admitting to growing losses day after day.

Saraya al-Quds: Shelling and Direct Engagement That Bewilders the Enemy

In a striking escalation that underscores the resistance’s readiness and constant surprise tactics, Saraya al‑Quds, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, released footage of its shelling of the “Be’eri” settlement inside what is known as the Gaza envelope. This strike was carried out in response to the Zionist regime’s continued crimes against Palestinian civilians. The brigade confirmed that the operation followed meticulous field preparation and employed successive rocket barrages.

Meanwhile, the rocket force of Saraya al‑Quds announced the targeting of the “Sderot,” “Mefalsim,” and “Nir‘oz” settlements in the Gaza envelope with rockets, causing panic among settlers and disrupting the Israeli security apparatus.

In a precision operation reflecting their battlefield control and high confidence, Saraya al‑Quds also announced an RPG strike on a vehicle carrying a unit of Israeli Arab “mista’ribeen” operatives—an elite force of the enemy army—on Jalal Street in Khan Younis. This was followed by a direct firefight with automatic weapons and hand grenades, resulting in multiple enemy casualties, both killed and wounded.

The released clips show the on‑site preparations for the shelling and the fighters coordinating direct rocket barrages against enemy positions—clear retribution for the regime’s massacres of Gaza’s civilians.

Al‑Aqsa Martyrs Brigades: Mortar and Rocket Attacks North of Khan Younis

On another axis in the southern sector, the Al‑Aqsa Martyrs Brigades—the military wing of Fatah—published footage of its mortar and short‑range rocket attacks on Zionist gatherings north of Khan Younis. They carried out these strikes after careful surveillance of enemy movements, demonstrating the resistance’s ability to penetrate the battlefield despite the enemy’s superior technology and air support.

Painful Blows to the Enemy… Limited Israeli Admissions but a Far Greater Reality

In contrast, the Israeli army admitted today, Thursday, that four of its soldiers were wounded during fierce battles north of the Gaza Strip. The army radio reported that two paratroopers were seriously injured in an ambush carried out by a Palestinian fighter in the Shujaiya area, and two officers sustained moderate to minor wounds.

Hebrew Channel 12 detailed how a Palestinian fighter emerged from a tunnel, fired an anti‑armor rocket at an Israeli force, then raked them with gunfire, causing direct casualties among the soldiers. Israeli media also reported that a soldier from the “Yahalom” unit was injured when unexploded ordnance detonated in central Gaza—a testament to the complex battlefield environment the resistance has created with landmines and well‑planned ambushes inflicting losses the enemy cannot conceal.

Resistance Documents Its Operations and Affirms That Actual Israeli Losses Are Far Higher

Palestinian resistance factions assert that they have precise documentation of most of their operations since the beginning of the battle. These include expertly laid ambushes, remotely detonated explosive charges, the destruction of hundreds of Israeli military vehicles, and regular rocket barrages on settlements and military sites using medium‑ and long‑range rockets.

Although the enemy admits to losing 893 soldiers killed and over 6,100 wounded since 7 October 2023, the resistance insists that the real figures are many times higher, concealed by the Israeli command under security pretexts to avoid a home‑front crisis.

The Battle Goes On… Resistance Proves the Enemy’s Defeat Despite Its Brutality

What these recorded scenes reveal—and what even enemy sources concede—leaves no doubt that the Zionist regime is in an existential quandary in Gaza. The war machine it has mobilized for more than a year and a half has failed to achieve its declared goals, becoming instead a heavy political, military, and moral burden on the entire entity.

Faced with this legendary steadfastness, Palestinian resistance continues to teach the enemy lessons in tunnel warfare, field tactics, and precision strikes, proving that firm willpower and faith in the justice of their cause can shatter the myth of the “invincible army” and establish new deterrence equations in the heart of the invaders’ strongholds.