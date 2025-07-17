Hezbollah Condemns Israeli Massacre in Bekaa

Hezbollah strongly condemned the horrific massacre committed by the Zionist enemy today in the Faara Valley area in the northern Bekaa Valley against Lebanese and Syrian citizens via the attack which targeted a water well drilling rig, killing twelve people, including seven Syrian brothers, and wounding several others.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Hezbollah considered that this dangerous attack represents a major escalation in the ongoing aggression against Lebanon and its people and reaffirms the criminal nature of the enemy, which neither respects international laws and conventions nor hesitates to commit massacres against innocent civilians.

This requires the Lebanese state, with all its institutions, to break the useless silence and take serious, immediate, and decisive action to hold all international parties, especially the guarantor states, responsible.

“Chief among these is the United States of America, which continues to shirk its commitments as a guarantor of the ceasefire agreement, and now undermines it with initiatives that serve only the interests and security of the “Israeli” enemy. It tries to deceive the Lebanese people by portraying itself as a protector of Lebanon’s stability, security, and unity and as a supporter of the country, while in reality it gives free rein to this savage Zionist enemy to wreak destruction and death across Lebanon.”

The continued absence of an effective and firm official position, and the ongoing disregard of an effective action internationally, will only lead to further aggression and escalation, according to the statement.

This criminal Zionist enemy is attempting, through bloodshed and fire, to pressure the national will, the statement added.

“Yet the resistant Lebanese people—who have never accepted humiliation—will only become more steadfast, resolute, and committed to their national choices. Resistance remains an essential path to confront the enemy, deter its aggression, and safeguard Lebanon’s dignity and sovereignty,” Hezbollah affirmed.