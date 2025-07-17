Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran: “Our People Are a Fire That Burns the Aggressors, and Our Unity Is the Nation’s Unbreakable Shield”

Solid Will and National Unity:

Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei affirmed that the Iranian people, by virtue of their unyielding will and great national cohesion, have succeeded in thwarting the enemies’ schemes despite all their desperate attempts.

Unity as a Protective Shield:

In his meeting with the head of the judiciary and senior officials, he emphasized that this unity—despite the diversity of political tastes and beliefs—constitutes the protective shield that safeguards Iran.

Triumph in the “12‑Day War”:

He pointed to the great victory in the so‑called 12‑Day War, describing it as the fruit of national confidence and determined resolve to confront the forces of arrogance led by the United States and the Zionist regime.

“America Now Fears Iran”:

“Today, Iran is not only a country that does not fear America,” he said, “but America has come to fear Iran.” He stressed that this spirit of national pride is what empowers Iran to realize its loftiest ambitions.