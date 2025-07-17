Targeting of a Zionist Armored Personnel Carrier in Khan Younis Last updated Jul 17, 2025 2 Share The Izz al‑Din al‑Qassam Brigades announced that they struck a “Tiger” armored personnel carrier with two “Yassin 105” shells beside the Katibat Mosque in the Satr al‑Gharbi area north of Khan Younis. The operation, the Brigades stated, was carried out in retaliation for the occupation’s ongoing crimes in Gaza. Continue Reading 2 Share FacebookTwitterGoogle+ReddItWhatsAppPinterestEmailLinkedinTumblrTelegramPrint