Hamas Renews Call to Escalate Resistance Against the Enemy Following the Heroic Operation of Martyr Yusuf Ibrahim

Hamas’s military wing congratulated the heroic commando operation carried out by martyr Yusuf Ibrahim near the “Maf’udotan” settlement southwest of Jenin. The movement affirmed that this bold action sends a clear message: the escalating crimes of the Zionist enemy in Jenin and Tulkarm will neither weaken our people’s resolve nor extinguish the flame of resistance in the West Bank.

In its statement, Hamas described the operation as a legitimate and thunderous response to the ongoing massacres committed by the fascist enemy against our people in Gaza and the West Bank, and as a decisive confrontation of its aggressive schemes.

The movement stressed that the resistance in the West Bank remains powerful and is intensifying relentlessly. It will not retreat in the face of the Zionist killing machine but will continue to target enemy forces and settlers wherever they are found.

In a direct appeal, Hamas urged all our people in the West Bank and Jerusalem to escalate resistance in all its forms and to respond firmly to the enemy’s crimes with precision operations that disrupt its calculations and thwart its plans. The statement emphasized that the fires of resistance surround the enemy across every inch of occupied Palestine, leaving no safe haven regardless of how long the occupation endures.

This courageous operation, Hamas declared, proves that the spirit of resistance remains alive and burning, and that the blood of the martyrs fuels our revolution—a flame that will not be extinguished until our land is liberated and the occupation is overthrown.