Systematic Genocide Amid International Complicity

As the Zionist onslaught on the Gaza Strip enters its twenty‑first month, the enemy persists in committing methodical acts of genocide against the Palestinian people—backed by full American complicity and shameful Arab and international silence—transforming Gaza into a vast mass grave and a disaster‑stricken land in every sense.

Latest Official Toll: 58,479 Martyrs, 139,355 Wounded

In its most recent official count, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced today, Tuesday, that since the aggression began on 7 October 2023, the death toll has reached 58,479 martyrs, with 139,355 injured—the highest casualty figures in the history of the conflict with the Zionist entity, laying bare the enormity of this crime in full view of the world.

Ceaseless Massacres… Blood Violated Daily

In the past 24 hours alone, Gaza’s hospitals received 93 martyrs, including five bodies recovered from beneath the rubble, and 278 new injuries. These daily figures illustrate the relentless bleeding of the enclave’s 2.3 million residents—mostly displaced, homeless, starving, and without medicine.

Since the breach of the 18 March 2025 ceasefire, an additional 7,656 martyrs have fallen and 27,314 have been wounded in this ongoing inferno that spares neither child nor woman, civilian nor fighter.

Even Aid Kills… “A Bite to Eat” Under Fire

Highlighting the purely exterminatory and vindictive nature of the assault, the Ministry of Health reported that the number of martyrs struck down while trying to collect food aid has risen to 844, with over 5,604 wounded. Civilians seeking relief from aid trucks or bags of flour are being shot at—a crime whose political and ideological motives for genocide are starkly obvious.

Beneath the Rubble… Thousands Unaccounted For

Despite these staggering numbers, the reality is even harsher: many victims remain trapped under destroyed homes and strewn across the streets, as rescue teams cannot reach them due to continuous bombardment and deliberate targeting of ambulance and civil‑defense crews. This confirms that the official toll represents only a portion of the true tragedy, with thousands of martyrs still missing—counted only in the conscience of their people until their names are finally inscribed.

Ongoing Crime Under American Cover

This is not a conventional military operation but a coordinated project of genocide, in which the United States plays a clear role—providing unrestricted political support, supplying weapons to the enemy, blocking any international condemnation, and repeatedly vetoing U.N. resolutions demanding a ceasefire or civilian protection.

As this aggression enters its second year, the indicators are unmistakable: the Zionist entity aims to rid Gaza of its inhabitants, using famine, bombardment, and demolition as tools of forced displacement and declared ethnic cleansing—a fully orchestrated crime that cannot be forgiven.

Resistance on the Ground… and Free Peoples in the Trenches of Awareness

Despite the enormity of this catastrophe, Gaza remains unbroken. The resistance endures, waging the battle with unwavering will, confounding the enemy politically, militarily, and morally. Meanwhile, voices of solidarity around the world grow louder—especially within the Axis of Resistance, which has pledged its full support for Gaza both in word and deed.

Free peoples everywhere are awakening to the truth: what is happening in Gaza is not only a crime against Palestinians but an assault on the dignity of the entire ummah, and the liberation of Palestine begins by shattering American hegemony and sweeping aside the tools of normalization from their hollow thrones.