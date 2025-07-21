Commander Ahmed Muqaddad Martyred in Zionist Airstrike… Mujahideen Brigades Vow Retaliation

The Brigades of the Mujahideen, the military wing of the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, mourned this evening (Sunday) the martyrdom of Commander Ahmed Muqaddad “Abu al‑Majd,” the field commander of the Gaza Battalion, who fell as a martyr under a Zionist strike. The Brigades affirmed that the account remains open with the fascist Zionist enemy, and that they will exact retribution and make it pay the price for all its cowardly crimes, by God’s will.