The Zionist killing machine in the Gaza Strip has crossed from crime into organized genocide, with the death toll from the continuous aggression since October 7, 2023, climbing to 59,029 martyrs and over 142,135 wounded—one of the most heinous atrocities in modern history against a besieged, resisting people.

The Gaza Ministry of Health’s daily statistical report noted that in the past 24 hours there were 134 martyrs, including four recovered from under the rubble of homes struck by the aggressor’s aircraft, along with 1,155 injuries, most in critical condition.

Since March 18 alone, the toll has risen by 8,196 martyrs and 30,094 injuries, a clear indicator of the accelerating pace of Zionist crimes and its indiscriminate targeting of civilians across the entire Strip, without distinction between child, woman, or elderly.

In a grim marker of the enemy’s systematic assault on civilians seeking sustenance, the Ministry reported that the so‑called “martyrs of aid”—those struck while trying to obtain food—numbered 99 martyrs and over 650 wounded in a single day, bringing the total to 1,021 martyrs and 6,511 injuries since these massacres began.

Ambulance and civil‑defense teams face severe obstacles reaching attack sites; many victims remain trapped under rubble or lying in the streets amid the collapse of the health system, the destruction of hospitals, and broken supply lines caused by siege and deprivation—illustrating the full scale of Zionist criminality and its commission of a complete genocide.

Methodical Massacres Under Overt U.S. Cover

These figures confirm that the Zionist enemy persists in committing the most brutal massacres against unarmed civilians, backed directly by U.S. support, shielded by a suspicious international silence, and abetted by UN complicity amounting to a cover‑up of ongoing genocide.

Observers concur that what is happening in Gaza transcends war—it is a systematic ethnic cleansing aimed at uprooting the Palestinian people from their land. Yet Gaza’s inhabitants respond with legendary steadfastness and resistance that defies siege and destruction.

As the world tallies the martyrs, Yemen stands shoulder‑to‑shoulder with the Palestinian people in its practical support for Gaza, both politically and militarily, as part of the “Jerusalem equation” imposed by the axis of resistance—a reality that haunts the Zionist entity and ensures that every crime it commits in Gaza will incur a price paid in sea, land, and air.