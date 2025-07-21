Hamas welcomes joint statement by 25 countries, urges practical steps to end Gaza war

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Monday welcomed the joint statement issued by the UK government and 25 countries calling for an immediate end to the war on Gaza, urging that the statement be translated into concrete actions.

In a press release, Hamas praised the statement’s emphasis on allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza through the United Nations and humanitarian organizations, and its condemnation of the starvation policy pursued by the Israeli occupation, which it said constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

Hamas noted that the condemnation of the killing of over 800 Palestinian civilians at aid distribution points controlled by US-Israeli mechanisms underscores the brutality of this system and its criminal goal of killing and humiliating Palestinians. It called for dismantling the mechanism and holding those responsible accountable.

The movement considered the joint statement “further international recognition of the wide-scale violations committed by the fascist occupation government against innocent civilians,” including the deliberate starvation policy that has already claimed the lives of over 70 children and threatens a mass-death catastrophe due to famine.

Hamas urged the signatory states to translate the statement into effective measures that end the humanitarian disaster in Gaza and apply real pressure to stop the genocidal war against the Palestinian people and ensure the immediate flow of humanitarian aid.