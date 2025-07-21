Iranian Minister of Security: We Provided Coordinates of Important Zionist Targets to Our Armed Forces

Iranian Security Minister Esmail Khatib stated that “full coordinates of important targets in the Zionist entity have been handed over to the Iranian Armed Forces.”

Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Monday that Khatib’s remarks came on the sidelines of an Iranian cabinet meeting, during which he emphasized that “the Ministry of Intelligence has made comprehensive efforts to ensure internal security, and in cooperation with the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Interior, we witnessed security stability during the 12-day war with the Zionist entity.”

He added, “Although the enemies planned to create social and security crises within the country and carry out terrorist acts, by the grace of God, they were all arrested.”

The Iranian Intelligence Minister pointed to the existence of a safe and stable atmosphere in various provinces of the country, saying, “This is one of the major achievements of the Ministry of Intelligence.”

Khatib explained, “This achievement is the result of months of coordination between various security and intelligence agencies, as was clearly demonstrated in the Amir al-Mu’minin (AS) maneuvers carried out across the country.”

He continued, “The Ministry of Intelligence’s second achievement is obtaining documents and information from the Zionist entity, providing the armed forces with complete coordinates of their vital targets.”

He emphasized that “confronting subversive elements and spies in our country, given the presence of more than 50 intelligence agencies targeting Iran, is one of the daily tasks of the Ministry of Intelligence, the Quds Force, and other security agencies. Thanks be to God, we are witnessing close cooperation with the judiciary, which has multiplied our successes.”

Khatib concluded by saying, “We must realize that our enemies, led by America and the Zionist entity, are making every effort to undermine our national unity, and we must be vigilant and wise to avoid polarization and division.”