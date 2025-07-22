Extermination by Starvation: Gaza Is Dying by Suffocation — Who Will Defend the Oppressed?

Gaza is no longer just a symbol of steadfastness under fire; it has become a living witness to a genocide carried out with the slowest and deadliest tools: hunger and thirst. This city, which chose hunger over surrender, is subjected to a systematic mass extermination using bread and water as weapons, under direct American sponsorship, shameful international silence, and bitter Arab complicity.

Under a comprehensive siege and systematic deprivation of food, medicine, and water, more than 2.4 million Palestinians face a grim fate resembling the final stages of slow death. Today in Gaza, it is not only the sound of explosions that echoes but also the cries of starving children and the groans of mothers moving between relief centers and martyr cemeteries.

These are massacres by starvation committed before the eyes of humanity. They are no less lethal than bombardment, but far more painful because they unfold slowly and tear the victim apart alive. This is a war of extermination through collective strangulation, carried out by the Zionist enemy on behalf of global arrogance powers.

Numbers That Do Not Starve Alone: Famine Massacres in Hospital Corridors

In just 48 hours, 20 people have died from hunger, raising the death toll from starvation to 86, including 76 children. These are not victims of shelling or aggression but died simply because they found no food. Infant Yousef Al-Safadi died after days without milk. Young woman Rahil Rasras lost her life in Nasser Hospital due to malnutrition. Children are being registered in death ledgers due to food deficiency syndromes.

More than 17,000 children in Gaza suffer from severe malnutrition, 800 of them in critical condition threatening their lives. Medical reports indicate that one in every three people goes days without eating. These are numbers, yes, but they mirror an inexcusable crime.

Starvation as a Strategic Weapon: From Bullets to a Loaf of Bread

The Israeli enemy does not practice starvation randomly but follows a meticulous methodology that has become a main weapon in Zionist doctrine. Closing crossings, blocking aid, bombing food distribution points, and policies of collective dehydration are all parts of a plan aimed at dismantling Palestinian society and forcing it to submit or flee.

On a bloody Sunday, enemy soldiers called civilians to approach aid trucks, then opened fire on them coldly. Ninety-nine civilians, including children, were martyred trying only to obtain flour. This massacre was called: “The Crime of Waiting for Bread.”

A Collapsing Legal System: Crimes Legalized Under the Guise of Security

According to the Geneva Conventions and international protocols, using starvation as a weapon is a war crime. Yet the Israeli enemy carries it out before the eyes of the United Nations with impunity. Security Council Resolution 2417 is clear: “Starvation is a crime.” But the American veto thwarts all attempts at accountability. The International Criminal Court has not moved, and no practical measures have been recorded to prosecute the perpetrators of this slow genocide.

What is happening in Gaza is a perfect example of the failure of the international system, turning laws from tools of protection into neglected texts under international complicity.

A City Dying of Thirst: Water Weapon Under the Crime Microscope

If hunger kills slowly, thirst is faster and harsher. The Zionist enemy cut off water to 91% of Gaza’s population, halted desalination plants, and destroyed 80% of water sources. Today, most Gaza residents receive only 3 to 5 liters per person per day, below the emergency survival minimum.

Water cuts, destruction of infrastructure, and fuel denial for water wells and sewage are all links in the strategy of collective starvation and dehydration, aimed at turning Gaza into an uninhabitable zone.

Western Media: Whitewashing the Crime

The international media has not risen to the level of this crime. While massacres are committed with shovels, weapons, and bread, Western media reproduces the Zionist narrative. Palestinians are described as “unknown victims” or “civilians in combat zones,” while the Zionist enemy is granted the right of “self-defense,” even against children stretching their hands to catch a grain of rice.

Here, media becomes an accomplice in the crime, through silence, distortion, or justification of the killings.

The Disaster in Numbers: Total Collapse

59,106 martyrs since the beginning of the aggression (more than 8,196 since March alone).

More than 1,026 martyrs died waiting for aid.

94% of medical facilities destroyed.

Entry of 12 million liters of fuel per month blocked.

More than 650,000 children facing death by starvation.

Ninety-nine civilians killed in the “Oasis” massacre while waiting for flour sacks.

470,000 people in Gaza facing “catastrophic hunger” (Phase 5 of international classification).

Food prices have increased fortyfold since March.

“The Humanitarian City”: A Project to Sort Populations by Hunger

The Zionist “Humanitarian City” plan was merely an attempt to reproduce the Nakba — isolating residents in closed quarters, monitoring food entry, turning aid into a tool for social sorting and political control, rewarding the submissive and starving the defiant.

Thus, a loaf of bread becomes a pass, and a sip of water turns into an identity card.

The Responsibility of the Ummah and Arab Silence

Amid the silence of Arab and Islamic regimes, Gaza stands alone against the machinery of starvation. Despite some countries’ ability to impose political and economic costs on the enemy, no crossing was opened and no siege was broken. Although Gaza is a symbol of honor, it has become a mirror reflecting the betrayal of silence.

Yet the peoples still speak, and demonstrations in free capitals say: “Gaza will not starve alone.”

The Final Call: No Neutrality in the Face of Extermination

This is not just a crisis or a natural disaster, but a premeditated, fully-fledged crime. If international law is powerless, human conscience cannot afford silence. Therefore, this report is not merely a record of suffering but a final plea to humanity: Save Gaza—not just from death but from the shame inflicted on every onlooker.

Starvation: A Test of Human Conscience

In Gaza, hunger is not measured by kilograms but by the number of martyrs falling in bread lines, by the number of children dying in hospitals without food or medicine. In Gaza, starvation is not a symptom but an extermination strategy. If this scene passes without punishment, the world will have legitimized hunger, sanctioned slow killing, and declared that human life is not worth living—unless you live in Gaza.