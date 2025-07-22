In the Heart of Fire… The Resistance Devastates Occupation Soldiers, and the Enemy Admits Its Helplessness: Gaza Fights and Crafts Victory

As battles intensify in the Gaza Strip and crimes of extermination against innocent civilians escalate, Palestinian resistance factions advance confidently in the Battle of Dignity, inflicting losses on the Zionist enemy from the northern to the southern parts of the Strip. Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff of the occupation “army” had no choice but to admit their catastrophic failure, stating: “The battle in Gaza is one of the most complex battles we have ever fought.”

Al-Qassam Brigades Destroy a Zionist Troop Carrier in Central Gaza

In a scene demonstrating precise targeting and fire effectiveness, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced the targeting of a Zionist troop carrier with a “Yaseen 105” rocket near Abu Holi junction in the heart of Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza.

This operation, part of the ongoing “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle, confirms that the resistance still holds the initiative and skillfully hunts its military targets despite continuous bombardment and failed infiltration attempts.

Al-Mujahedin Brigades Shell Enemy Concentrations with Mortars

Concurrently with Al-Qassam’s operation, the Al-Mujahedin Brigades reported a targeted strike on an enemy gathering at the station area in Khan Yunis using 81mm mortar shells.

This operation underscores the persistent fire pressure from resistance factions on occupation troops’ movements, proving the enemy cannot establish positions anywhere without becoming a direct target for the mujahideen’s fire.

Mujahideen Explosive Devices Ravage the Enemy… Casualties Among Its Soldiers

The resistance’s fiery response did not stop at shelling. The Zionist enemy openly admitted the killing of an officer and serious injury to two soldiers due to an explosive device planted by resistance fighters in southern Gaza.

Earlier, Israeli media revealed two soldiers killed and five critically wounded during battles the previous day, a clear indicator of the heavy price the enemy pays for every attempt to advance on scorched ground at the hands of Gaza’s mujahideen.

“Zamir” Admits: We Will Not Win in Gaza

In a moment of complete exposure of the occupation army’s capabilities, the enemy’s Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, admitted in a comprehensive military assessment that the battle in Gaza is one of the most complex his army has faced in decades.

He explained that military operations are conducted under the Southern Command, involving regular and reserve brigades engaged in ongoing attrition battles, confirming that his forces attack and defend daily without achieving decisive breakthroughs.

This public admission of failure is not new, but this time it comes from the very top of the Zionist military hierarchy and reflects confusion and helplessness in the face of Palestinian resistance strikes, which continue to innovate in tunnel warfare, ambushes, and close combat despite nearly two years of aggression and siege.

The Occupying Enemy Stumbles… Mujahideen Forge Victory

The Zionist leaders’ acknowledgment of their helplessness in Gaza and the repeated daily human losses are simply a reflection of a field reality shaped by the hands of sincere mujahideen, who have chosen the path of martyrdom or victory, facing the enemy with the simplest means and greatest willpower.

Against hundreds of thousands of tons of bombs, aircraft, and Western support, there is a locally-made bomb, an explosive device, or a mortar shell causing panic among enemy soldiers, disrupting their military plans, and shattering the myth of false deterrence.

Salute to the Mujahideen… Victory to the Resistance

What is happening in Gaza is not just a battle; it is an immortal model of the struggle of right against wrong, of a steadfast people fighting on behalf of the entire nation.

The resistance’s continued daily victories, despite massacres and destruction, confirm that victory is inevitable and that the enemy will vanish regardless of its arsenal and American support.

Salute to every resisting hand… salute to every rifle barrel firing bullets at the enemy… salute to the free people of Gaza and to all the heroes who paved the way to victory with their pure blood.